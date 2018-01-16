CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise; tracking global shares

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday tracking gains in global shares, despite a dip in the price of metals and crude.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index gained on Monday, boosted by a bounce-back in shares of cannabis producers and sharp gains for gold miners as bullion prices hit a four-month high.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.78 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.38 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.52 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd on Monday launched new cybersecurity software, which identifies vulnerabilities in programs used in self-driving cars.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

WSP Global Inc; CIBC raised price target to C$63 from C$57

Stantec Inc; CIBC raised price target to C$39 from C$38

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc; CIBC raised price target to C$68 from C$65

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1333.4; unchanged

U.S. crude: $63.95; -0.54 pct

Brent crude: $69.41; -1.21 pct

LME 3-month copper: $7051; -2.21 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing For Jan: Expected 18.00; Prior 18.00

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.24) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)