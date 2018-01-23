CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slightly lower

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, with futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.02 percent.

The index edged lower on Monday as railroad and materials shares declined, offsetting gains for the energy group, which was supported by higher oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent.

A trade group representing U.S. auto parts makers on Monday urged the Trump administration to adopt NAFTA automotive rules that cover research, engineering, design and software development work as part of North American regional value content goals.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$75 from C$74

Western Energy Services Corp: CIBC cuts price target to C$2.5 from C$2.75

Gold futures: $1335.9; +0.38 percent

US crude: $63.8; +0.36 percent

Brent crude: $69.29; +0.38 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6936.5; -1.86 percent

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jan: Prior 20

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Jan: Prior 25

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jan: Prior 24

