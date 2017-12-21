CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as energy, bank stocks gain, BlackBerry pulls back

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends down 22.96 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,182.63

* Half of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, boosted by energy companies as well as gains among big banks and some miners, while BlackBerry Ltd pulled back after a sharp jump.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 22.96 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,182.63.

* Half of its 10 main groups rose, with advancers barely outnumbering decliners overall.

* The energy group climbed 1.4 percent, with Encana Corp up 3.4 percent at C$15.98 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd adding 1.2 percent to C$44.41.

* Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd rose 3.6 percent to C$2.30 after saying it will apply for federal and state permits on Friday for its Pebble mine in Alaska.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1 percent.

* BlackBerry Ltd fell 3.6 percent to C$15.03 a day after surging on the back of its quarterly earnings.

* The heavyweight financials group gained 0.2 percent, as bonds yields rose after strong inflation and retail sales data. Toronto-Dominion bank gained 0.5 percent to C$72.85 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce added 1 percent to C$123.48.

* Cogeco Communications Inc rose 2.2 percent to C$88.97 and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust declined 4.2 percent to C$21.55 after TD Securities upgraded Cogeco and downgraded Dream Office.

* Cable and telecom company Quebecor Inc rose 1.0 percent to C$23.72 after Desjardins raised it to a “buy”.

* Paramount Resources Ltd rose 7 percent to C$19.37 after announcing a share buyback plan. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama)