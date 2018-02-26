FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 3:15 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 3-week high as miners rise with commodity prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on sector moves, most traded stocks; updates prices)

TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday and reached a three-week high, as gains in prices of commodities such as gold and silver boosted share prices of mining companies.

* At 10:01 AM ET (15:01 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 23.69 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,662.14. It was the index’s highest since Feb. 2.

* The TSX posted 6 new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were 15 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Lucara Diamond, which rose 22.1 percent, while the largest decliner was Maxar Technologies Ltd, down 6.2 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Bombardier B, up 2 percent at C$4.06; Lucara Diamond , up 22.1 percent to C$2.60 and Katanga Mining, up 10.7 percent to C$2.18.

* The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, was up 0.5 percent. The prices of gold, silver and copper were trading in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith and John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
