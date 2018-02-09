CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 5-month low as commodity prices fall, jobs decline

(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors; updates prices)

TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell to a five-month low on Friday, led lower by financial and materials shares as commodity prices fell and domestic data showed the economy lost the most jobs in nine years.

* The 88,000-job decrease fell well short of economists’ forecasts for a gain of 10,000 and was the biggest decline since January 2009 when the economy was dealing with the global financial crisis, Statistics Canada said.

* At 10:55 a.m. EST (15:55 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 89.01 points, or 0.59 percent, to 14,976.60. It touched its lowest intraday since Aug. 29 at 14,942.75.

* The largest percentage decliner was Sierra Wireless Inc , down 15.7 percent, after the company reported a fourth-quarter loss after the bell on Thursday.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd fell 2.3 percent to C$80.31 and Franco-Nevada Corp was down 1.3 percent at C$87.07.

* Gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,314.3 an ounce and copper prices declined 1.3 percent to $6,754 a tonne.

* Financials, which account for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, declined 0.7 percent. Industrials were down 0.4 percent as railroad shares lost ground.

* The energy group fell 0.6 percent as the price of U.S. crude oil fell below $60 for the first time since December.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 27 new lows. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 4.3 percent to $C10.67, and Klondex Mines, down 4.3 percent to $C2.03. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Jonathan Oatis)