CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on financial, mining stocks boost
#Regulatory News
December 13, 2017 / 3:08 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on financial, mining stocks boost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX rises 44.61 points, or 0.28 percent, to 16,158.64

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday in a broad rally, boosted by gains for financial stocks, miners, and railways while energy companies weighed.

* At 9:49 a.m. ET (14:49 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.61 points, or 0.28 percent, at 16,158.64.

* It reached as high as 16,166.60 points and was on track for its fifth straight day of gains.

* Advancers were outnumbering decliners 2-to-1 and seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent, while

industrials rose 0.5 percent.

* Small marijuana company CannaRoyalty Corp jumped 3.8 percent to C$3.04 after opening exclusive licensing talks with larger company Aurora Cannabis for its consumer-oriented cannabis products. Aurora was down 2.5 percent at $7.06.

* The energy group, which accounts for a fifth of the index’s weight, retreated 0.2 percent.

* The financials group, accounting for more than a third of the index’s weight, gained 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
