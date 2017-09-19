FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits six-week high as energy, financials drive gains
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 19, 2017 / 2:32 PM / in a month

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits six-week high as energy, financials drive gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX up 42.04 points, or 0.28 percent, to 15,278.71

* TSX at highest since Aug. 9

* Consumer staples only sector lower; energy up 0.7 pct

TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to six-week highs on Tuesday, led by oil and gas companies, bolstered by oil prices near five-month highs, and by financial stocks.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 0.9 percent to C$40.66, while Cenovus Energy Inc advanced 2.7 percent to C$11.54.

The energy group climbed 0.7 percent as crude oil prices traded near five-month highs after key Middle Eastern producers showed they were continuing to comply with output cuts under an OPEC-led deal.

The heavily weighted financials group rose 0.3 percent, though individual gains within the sector were modest.

At 10:04 a.m. ET (1404 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 42.04 points, or 0.28 percent, to 15,278.71. It touched 15,288.80, its highest since Aug. 9.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, only the consumer staples sector was negative, losing 0.1 percent as grocers inched lower.

Industrials rose 0.3 percent, with Air Canada stock rising 1.6 percent to C$24.03 after the airline set new financial targets and moved toward launching a rewards program.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 159 to 79, for a 2.01-to-1 ratio on the upside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.