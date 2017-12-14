FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up, helped by railway stocks, gold miners weigh
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
#Regulatory News
December 14, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 2 days ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up, helped by railway stocks, gold miners weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX 7.3 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,143.89

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Thursday, but traded below the all-time high hit in the prior session, with railway stocks and some natural resource names rising while gold miners weighed.

* At 9:52 a.m. ET (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 7.3 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,143.89.

* Six of its 10 main sectors were higher and advancers were slightly outnumbering decliners overall.

* The energy group slipped 0.1 percent, while Cenovus Energy Inc rose 0.8 percent to C$11.97 after the oil sands company said it will cut an extra 15 percent of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting drive.

* Bombardier Inc lost 0.6 percent to C$3.11 after the plane and train maker forecast 2018 revenue well short of analysts’ estimates.

* Canadian National Railway Co was up 0.6 percent at C$103.87.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Mitel Network Corp, which rose 10.8 percent to C$10.47 after an analyst upgraded the stock to a “buy”, while the largest decliner was Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, down 2.7 percent to C$27.55.

* Goldcorp Inc fell 1 percent to C$15.82 and Barrick Gold Corp was down 0.6 percent at C$18.02 as gold prices pulled back from a one-week high.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
