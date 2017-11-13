CANADA STOCKS-TSX nearly flat as materials rally, energy dips

* TSX slips 1.62 points, or 0.01 percent, to 16,037.64

TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Monday, recovering from an earlier 10-day low, as gains for the materials group offset losses for energy shares and investors weighed an uncertain outlook for the proposed U.S. tax overhaul.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc, surged 15.1 percent to C$20.15 after the manufacturer of specialty tapes reported stronger-than-expected revenue for the third quarter.

Teck Resources Ltd climbed 2.9 percent to C$28.07, while copper, one of the metals that the company produces, advanced 2.0 percent to $6,920 a tonne.

At 10:49 a.m. ET (1549 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 1.62 points, or 0.01 percent, to 16,037.64.

It touched its lowest intraday level since Nov. 3 at 15,999.10, as uncertainty over the U.S. tax legislation being considered in Congress pushed world stock markets further away from recent record highs..

Four of the index’s 10 main groups were lower, with energy retreating 0.5 percent even as oil prices rose.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.3 percent to $56.92 a barrel, supported by Middle East tensions and record long bets by fund managers.

Cenovus Energy Inc fell 1.5 percent to C$14.06 and Enbridge Inc slipped 0.5 percent to C$46.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, which had surged last week to a record high after reporting quarterly earnings, fell 5.9 percent to C$31.00.

Industrials slipped 0.3 percent.

Financials, which account for 35 percent of the index’s weight, were little changed. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)