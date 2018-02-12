FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Basic Materials
February 12, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest one-day gain in 19 months as global stocks, oil, metals climb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds details on stocks, updates prices)
    By Nichola Saminather
    TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
recovered on Monday to post its biggest one-day gain since July
2016, with all 10 sectors in positive territory, taking their
cue from a rebound in global stocks, oil and metals following a
brutal week.     
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          closed up 206.87 points, or 1.4 percent, at 15,241.88.
    * Monday's gains came after a 3.66 percent drop in the index
last week led to its lowest close in five months. 
    * The world stocks index                 climbed 1.2
percent. 
    * Consumer cyclicals led gains with a 2.5 percent jump.
    * Copper miner Ivanhoe Mines          was the biggest gainer
on the index, posting a 10.7 percent jump. The company said last
week that Egizio Bianchini, former co-head of BMO Capital
Markets' global metals and mining group, would become its
executive vice chairman.            
    * First Majestic Silver Corp         was the second-biggest
gainer, rising 9.4 percent.
    * Copper futures         rose 1.6 percent to $6,862 a tonne
at 4:07 p.m. (2107 GMT), while silver        added 0.9 percent
to $16.50 an ounce and gold prices        advanced 0.4 percent
to $1,322.02 an ounce. 
    * Aecon Group          was the worst performer, with a 1.8
percent drop after its $1.5 billion takeover by China's CCCC
International Holding was delayed because of an extended
national security review of the deal by Canada.             
    * Yamana Gold          and marijuana producer Canopy Growth
Corp           were the most actively traded stocks on the
index. 
    * There were 231 advancing stocks and 13 declining ones on
the index.

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.