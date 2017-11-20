FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts one-week high as financials gain, energy slides
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2017 / 9:56 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts one-week high as financials gain, energy slides

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds details throughout and updates prices)
    TORONTO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index
edged up to a one-week high on Monday as financial and consumer
discretionary shares gained ground, while energy and mining
stocks were pressured by lower commodity prices.
    
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          closed up 5.83 points, or 0.04 percent, at 16,004.40,
its highest close since Nov. 13.    
    * The financials group, which contributes more than a third
to the index's overall weight, rose 0.2 percent, helped by gains
for some of the country's major banks as bond yields rose.
    * Canada's 10-year yield climbed 2.3 basis points to 1.960
percent. Higher bond yields increase net interest margins of
banks.
    * The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Home Capital
Group Inc         , which rallied 7.0 percent to C$16.77. Last
week, some analysts raised their target price on the stock after
the mortgage lender reported third-quarter results.
    * The consumer discretionary group rose nearly 1 percent,
with Dollarama Inc          advancing 1.5 percent to C$153.64.
    * Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
    * The energy group, which accounts for almost one-fifth of
the index's weight, retreated 1.8 percent as oil prices fell.
    * U.S. crude        prices settled 0.8 percent lower at
$56.09 a barrel, extending recent weakness ahead of a meeting
next week of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries.             
    * Canadian Natural Resources Ltd          lost 2.25 percent
to C$43.53 and Cenovus Energy Inc          fell 3.78 percent to
C$12.49.
    * TransCanada Corp          rose 1.6 percent to C$63.51
after Nebraska regulators approved a route through the state for
the company's Keystone XL pipeline.
    * The materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.8 percent.
    * Gold futures        fell 1.5 percent to $1,275.9 an ounce,
pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar.       
    * The TSX composite index lost ground last week, breaking a
nine-week winning streak that had pushed it to an all-time high.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan
Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.