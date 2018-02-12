FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds from five-month low as global stocks, oil, metals climb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Nichola Saminather
    TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
recovered on Monday from Friday's five-month low, with all 10
sectors in positive territory, taking their cue from a rebound
in global stocks following a brutal week.     
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          was up 133.54 points, or 0.89 percent, at 15,168.07 at
10:05 a.m. EST (1505 GMT).
    * Monday's gains came after a 3.66 percent drop in the index
last week.
    * Consumer cyclicals led gains with a 2.5 percent jump.
    * Copper miner Ivanhoe Mines          and Torex Gold
Resources          were the biggest gainers on the index,
jumping 7.6 percent and 7.4 percent respectively. 
    * Gold prices        advanced 0.44 percent to $1,322.26 an
ounce, while copper futures         rose 1.2 percent to $6,835 a
tonne. 
    * Gildan Activewear         , which was flat, was the worst
performer.
    * Yamana Gold          and marijuana producer Canopy Growth
Corp           were the most actively traded stocks on the
index. 
    * There were 231 advancing stocks and 13 declining ones on
the index.

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather, editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Reporting by Nichola Saminather, editing by Jonathan Oatis
