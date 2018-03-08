FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Regulatory News
March 8, 2018 / 3:20 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX recovers as Trump promise of flexibility eases tariff fears

Nichola Saminather

3 Min Read

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index advanced on Thursday, with all sectors but one in positive territory, on receding fears of a trade war with the United States after President Donald Trump promised flexibility in dealing with the country’s “real friends.”

* A White House official said on Wednesday night that Trump planned to offer Canada and Mexico - fellow signatories of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) - the possibility of a 30-day exemption from the tariffs.

* In a tweet on Thursday, Trump said he would show “great flexibility and cooperation toward those that are real friends and treat us fairly on both trade and the military.”

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index opened up 39.52 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,511.08. It was trading 0.4 percent higher at 15,535.71 at 9:58 am (1458 GMT).

* Shares of trade-sensitive auto parts and railroad companies recovered. Magna International Inc advanced 0.5 percent to C$67.96 and Canadian National Railway Co was up 0.3 percent at C$94.35.

* Machine manufacturer Linamar Corp and Packing tape-maker Intertape Polymar Group were the biggest gainers on the index, rising 7.6 and 7.2 respectively, after reporting fourth-quarter profits that beat expectations.

* The healthcare group was the sector with the most gains, rising 1.4 percent.

* Cominar REIT was the biggest decliner on the index, falling 5.5 percent after reporting a drop in its quarterly operating revenue.

* Mining companies Ivanhoe Mines, Franco-Nevada Corp and Paramount Resources were also among the biggest decliners, hit by a retreat in metal prices.

* Copper futures pulled back 1.6 percent to $6,836.50 a tonne, while gold futures slipped 0.2 percent to $1,324.2 an ounce.

* The TSX materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent.

* U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.75 percent to $60.69 a barrel.

* Cominar was the most actively traded stock on the index, followed by marijuana producers Canopy Growth and Aphria Inc.

* There were 168 advancing issues and 73 declining ones. Nine were flat. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.