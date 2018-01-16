FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
January 16, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as lower commodity prices pressure resource stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on stocks, updates prices)

* TSX ends down 72.93 points, or 0.45 percent, at 16,298.88

* Eight of TSX’s 10 main groups end lower

* Materials group down 1.2 percent, energy off 1.9 percent

TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on the shares of materials and energy companies.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 72.93 points, or 0.45 percent, at 16,298.88.

* Losses for the index came as the recent rally on Wall Street paused.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 1.2 percent, while the energy group retreated 1.9 percent.

* The most influential weights included oil and gas producer Encana Corp, which fell 5 percent to C$16.72.

Barrick Gold Corp declined 3.1 percent to C$18.88 and diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd was down 4.1 percent at C$37.06.

* Gold slipped from a four-month high reached on Monday as the U.S. dollar clawed back some lost ground, while copper and nickel hit multi-week lows. Crude prices also pulled back after recent gains.

* BlackBerry Ltd fell 1.7 percent to C$17.18 despite launching cyber-security software that identifies vulnerabilities in programs used in self-driving cars.

* Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

* Yellow Pages Ltd advanced 0.7 percent to C$8.27 after the company, once well known for its thick-print directories, said it would fire about 500 employees to cut costs and turn around its digital advertising platform.

* SSR Mining Inc jumped 12.3 percent to C$11.48 after the precious metal miner reported fourth-quarter earnings and provided guidance for 2018.

* Constellation Software Inc climbed 6.9 percent to C$787.87 after its Harris Operating Group acquired Acceo Solutions for C$250 million. (Reporting by Fergal Smith and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
