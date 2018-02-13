CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as oil prices slide, global demand for stocks ebbs

By Nichola Saminather TORONTO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday with losses led by industrials and energy companies, as oil prices fell and appetite for global stocks faltered. * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened down 35.7 points, or 0.23 percent, and was trading 39.72 points, or 0.26 percent, lower at 15,202.16 at 09:51 a.m. EST (1451 GMT). * On Monday, the index posted its biggest one-day gain since July 2016, with all 10 sectors in positive territory, as global stocks, oil and metals rebounded following a brutal week. * The world stocks index slipped almost 0.1 percent on Tuesday, and the U.S. S&P 500 index fell 0.5 percent. * Energy companies Baytex Energy , Crew Energy and Precision Drilling were the biggest decliners on the index, with losses of 4 percent, 3.7 percent and 3.1 percent respectively. * U.S. crude futures dropped 1.25 percent to $58.57. * NuVista Energy bucked the energy trend to rise 5 percent, the second-biggest gain on the index, after Eight Capital and Raymond James raised their target prices. * Mining company First Quantum Minerals was the biggest gainer, jumping almost 5 percent after Eight Capital and Raymond James raised their target prices, although Berenberg cut its target. * Copper futures rose 2.2 percent to $6,985 a tonne. Gold was flat at $1,323.31 an ounce, while silver retreated 0.4 percent to $16.48 an ounce. * First Quantum and Whitecap Resources were the most actively traded stocks on the index. * There were 95 advancing stocks and 139 declining ones on the index. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney and Andrew Hay)