CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as railroad and materials shares weigh

(Adds details on stocks and sectors throughout; updates prices)

TORONTO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as losses for the industrial and materials groups offset gains for financial shares.

* At 10:56 a.m. EST (15:56 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 29.06 points, or 0.18 percent, to 16,324.4.

* The industrials group declined 1.1 percent as railroad shares lost ground. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which reported fourth-quarter results last week, dropped 2.3 percent to C$227.97 and Canadian National Railway Co was down 1.4 percent at C$99.58.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

* Teck Resources Ltd declined 3.1 percent to C$35.64.

* Gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,328.4 an ounce, while U.S. crude prices were up 0.1 percent at $63.42 a barrel.

* The energy group, which slipped 0.3 percent, was one of seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups to fall.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Home Capital Group Inc, which rose 9.2 percent after TD Securities raised its target price on the stock to C$21 from C$17.

* The overall financial services group, which accounts for more than one-third of the TSX’s weight, rose 0.2 percent. It was helped by gains for some of the country’s major banks, with Toronto-Dominion Bank advancing 0.9 percent to C$74.76.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume was Aurora Cannabis, which rose 5.0 percent to $14.16 after Reuters reported on Friday that the marijuana producer is in talks to buy CanniMed Therapeutics Inc and Newstrike Resources Ltd in a friendly deal. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)