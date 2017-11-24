FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises in broad but modest move, eyes 0.7 pct gain on week
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
November 24, 2017 / 3:33 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises in broad but modest move, eyes 0.7 pct gain on week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX up 29.13 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,103.43

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

* Index on track for 0.7 percent gain for week

TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose in morning trading on Friday, led by modest gains for its heavyweight financial and energy sectors in a broad rally that helped put it on track for a 0.7 percent gain for the week.

* At 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.13 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,103.43.

* The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index’s weight, climbed 0.4 percent, while the financials group, which accounts for more than a third, gained 0.2 percent.

* U.S. crude prices hit their highest in more than two years as the shutdown at TransCanada Corp’s Keystone pipeline continued to cut deliveries to storage facilities.

* TransCanada shares, which had fallen sharply earlier in the week, were up 0.4 percent at C$63.13.

* Nine of the index’s 10 main sectors were higher, with the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, down 0.2 percent.

* Teck Resources Ltd gained 1.5 percent to C$29.96 as copper prices headed toward a one-month high, while Barrick Gold Corp fell 2 percent to C$17.97 as gold prices dipped. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
