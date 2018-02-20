FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 20, 2018 / 3:11 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX see-saws; strong energy offsets mining weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)

TORONTO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index see-sawed on Tuesday, with strength in the heavyweight energy sector offseting weakness among mining stocks.

At 9:48AM EST (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 6.89 points, or 0.04 percent, to 15,459.53.

* The energy group climbed 0.4 percent, with Crew Energy Inc and Birchcliff Energy both rising 3 percent.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Capital Power Corp, which rose 4.8 percent, while the largest decliner was Uni-Select Inc, down 14.7 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, up 2.1 percent to $10.34; Bombardier B , unchanged at $3.73 and Canopy Growth Co, up 3.8 percent to $27.51.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

* Gold futures fell 1.2 percent to $1,337.2 an ounce.

* Copper prices declined 0.2 percent to $7,104 a tonne.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Canadian wholesale trade fell 0.5 percent due to lower sales in the personal and household goods sector, Statistics Canada said. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent increase. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.