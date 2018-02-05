CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips to four-month low as global selloff weighs on banks

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell to a four-month low on Monday, pressured by a drop in financial and industrial shares as a selloff in global markets weighed on investor sentiment.

Marijuana companies were among the most heavily traded stocks on the index.

* At 10:12 AM ET (15:12 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 77.19 points, or 0.49 percent, to 15,528.84. The index was trading at its lowest level since September.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 27 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 4 new 52-week highs and 93 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canopy Growth Co, which rose 6.8 percent, while the largest decliner was Prometic Lfe Scn, down 5.9 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, up 7.3 percent to $9.12; Aphria Inc , up 5.0 percent to $14.58 and Canopy Growth Co , up 6.8 percent to $25.75.

* Among industrial stocks, Bombardier Inc slipped 1.7 percent to C$3.23.

* In the financial sector, Toronto Dominion Bank lost 1.3 percent to C$72.97, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce gave back 1.4 percent to C$117.58. (Reporting by Fergal Smith and John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)