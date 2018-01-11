CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as resource stock gains offset pot pullback

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 40.46 points, or 0.25 percent, at 16,288.41

* Half of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as gains for energy companies, financial stocks and some miners offset a pullback in marijuana producers and a slip in Shaw Communications Inc after its quarterly earnings disappointed.

* At 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.46 points, or 0.25 percent, at 16,288.41.

* Half of its 10 main sectors were in positive territory, while advancing issues barely outnumbered decliners overall.

* The energy group climbed 1.4 percent, as crude oil prices pushed higher, with Cenovus Energy Inc up 3.4 percent at C$13.55 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rising 1.7 percent to C$46.56.

* The most influential weights on the index included Shaw Communications, which fell 1.7 percent to C$27.48 after reporting quarterly earnings that missed expectations.

* Marijuana producers, a volatile but broadly rising sector, also weighed, with Aphria Inc down 5.0 percent at C$21.46 and Canopy Growth Corp off 3.9 percent at C$40.27.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 percent.

* Alamos Gold Inc fell 3.9 percent to C$7.63 while Yamana Gold Inc rose 1.9 percent to C$4.08 after each miner provided a business update to investors. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas)