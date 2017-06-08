FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syncrude Canada makes further cuts to June production forecast: sources
June 8, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 2 months ago

Syncrude Canada makes further cuts to June production forecast: sources

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 (Reuters) - Syncrude Canada has cut June production forecasts by around 3.5 percent, two trading sources said on Thursday, further reducing output at the northern Alberta oil sands plant which was already running at lower rates due to maintenance.

One of the sources said June production is now expected to be 5.8 million barrels in total, roughly half what the mining and upgrading project can produce when running at full capacity. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai and Nia Williams, editing by G Crosse)

