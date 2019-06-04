Exclusive: Canada says China will increase examination of meat imports

FILE PHOTO: Canadian pork shoulders are prepped on a butcher's counter in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

OTTAWA (Reuters) - China’s customs agency plans to increase inspections of Canadian meat and meat product imports, the Canadian agriculture ministry said in a notice to industry seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The ministry said it had been informed that the Chinese agency would open all containers of Canadian meat and meat products and in some cases 100% of the contents will be inspected. Chinese officials said the move was linked to the risk of African swine fever and anti-smuggling measures, the ministry said.