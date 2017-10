TORONTO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Negotiations over a deal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) have included some “troubling proposals” from the United States, Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.

“The NAFTA negotiations have included, particularly in the last couple of rounds, some troubling proposals from our perspective coming from the United States,” she said. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)