a month ago
Enbridge gas compressor offline after western Canada wildfires
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
July 12, 2017 / 4:35 PM / a month ago

Enbridge gas compressor offline after western Canada wildfires

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 12 (Reuters) - Enbridge inc has taken a natural gas compressor station offline after wildfires in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, but there had been no "significant reduction" in volumes shipped, the company said on Wednesday.

Enbridge did not specify which pipeline system the station was on, saying only that it was in the "impacted area," a region ranging from 150 km (95 miles) to 350 km northeast of Vancouver where more than 200 fires had been burning. (Reporting by Ethan Lou)

