Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc said on Monday it received a letter to be taken private by its chief executive officer, Shawn Qu.

The solar company said Qu has offered to buy all of the outstanding shares he and his wife Hanbing Zhang do not already own for $18.47 per share.

The offer represents a 7.1 percent premium to Canadian Solar's Friday close.