Aug 10 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported an 8.8 percent rise in quarterly profit as demand for apparel remained strong.

Net income attributable to the company rose to C$195.2 million ($153.6 million), or C$2.81 per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from C$179.4 million, or C$2.46 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s retail sales rose 3 percent to C$4.10 billion.