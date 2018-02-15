UPDATE 1-Retailer Canadian Tire's profit beats estimates

(Adds details on results, analysts’ estimates)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as an early winter in some parts of the country drove demand for winter tires, batteries and apparel.

Same-store sales at FGL Sports, which the company touts as its destination banner for millennials, rose 5.8 percent in the quarter.

The retailer, which sells a diverse range of products like Master Chef Kitchen appliances to automotive parts and apparel, said consolidated same-store sales rose 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter.

Net income attributable to the retailer rose about 12 percent to C$275.7 million ($220.68 million), or C$4.10 per share in the quarter.

For the latest quarter, analysts’ were expecting a profit of C$3.80 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue rose 8.9 percent to C$3.96 billion. ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)