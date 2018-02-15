FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 15, 2018 / 12:10 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Retailer Canadian Tire's profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on results, analysts’ estimates)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as an early winter in some parts of the country drove demand for winter tires, batteries and apparel.

Same-store sales at FGL Sports, which the company touts as its destination banner for millennials, rose 5.8 percent in the quarter.

The retailer, which sells a diverse range of products like Master Chef Kitchen appliances to automotive parts and apparel, said consolidated same-store sales rose 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter.

Net income attributable to the retailer rose about 12 percent to C$275.7 million ($220.68 million), or C$4.10 per share in the quarter.

For the latest quarter, analysts’ were expecting a profit of C$3.80 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue rose 8.9 percent to C$3.96 billion. ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.