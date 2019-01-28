Money News
January 28, 2019 / 8:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canara Bank December-quarter profit soars 152 percent

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Canara Bank office in Mumbai, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

(Reuters) - India’s Canara Bank Ltd reported a 152.5 percent surge in quarterly net profit on Monday, buoyed by higher interest income and a write-back of provisions made for mark-to-market losses.

The lender’s net profit came in at 3.18 billion rupees ($44.70 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, compared with 1.26 billion rupees a year ago.

That compares with analysts’ average estimate for a profit of 2.99 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Asset quality improved, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans standing at 10.25 percent at end-December, versus 10.56 percent in the previous quarter. This was also lower than 10.38 percent in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 71.1475 rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below