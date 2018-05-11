FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Canara Bank posts $723 million fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd on Friday posted a huge loss for the fourth quarter, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

A man walks past a Canara Bank office in Mumbai, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Net loss was 48.60 billion rupees ($722.57 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of 2.14 billion rupees a year ago, the state-run bank said in a statement. bit.ly/2rB5Vzj

Provisions for non-performing assets almost tripled to 87.63 billion rupees.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 11.84 percent at end-March, compared with 10.38 percent in the preceding quarter and 9.63 percent a year ago.

($1 = 67.2600 Indian rupees)

A rickshaw puller passes the Canara Bank branch in the old quarters of Delhi, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

