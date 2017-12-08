FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cannabis maker Canopy Growth expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 8, 2017 / 4:20 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Cannabis maker Canopy Growth expands to Newfoundland and Labrador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canadian cannabis maker Canopy Growth Corp said on Friday it would supply cannabis to Newfoundland and Labrador, the seventh province where the company will operate.

Canopy Growth said it will supply 8,000 kilograms (Kg) of cannabis annually in the first two years in the province, which is expected to legalize cannabis in July.

The company will also establish a production facility capable of producing 12,000 kg per year and bring 145 jobs to Canada’s most easterly province.

Canopy’s unit Tweed Inc will also be eligible to apply to operate four new retail locations in the province.

The company’s shares were up 4.3 percent at C$19.03.

Constellation Brands Inc in October took a 10 percent stake in Canopy Growth to become the first major wine, beer and spirits producer to invest in legal cannabis.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.