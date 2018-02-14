REFILE-Canadian weed producer Canopy Growth posts 123 pct jump in 3rd-qtr revenue

(Refiles to change date to Feb. 14)

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest marijuana producer Canopy Growth said on Wednesday its third-quarter revenue jumped 123 percent to C$21.7 million in the three months ended Dec. 30.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company reported net profit rose to C$11 million, or C$0.01 per share in the three months ended Dec. 30, compared with C$3 million, or C$0.02 a share, a year earlier. The average analyst forecast was for a loss of $7.1 million, or C$0.05 a share.