February 15, 2018 / 6:35 AM / 2 days ago

Capgemini annual revenue beats on strong Digital and Cloud business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - French IT services group Capgemini reported on Thursday better-than-expected annual revenue, mainly driven by its Digital and Cloud business.

Its revenue rose 4 percent at constant currencies to 12.79 billion euros ($15.95 billion), compared to an average estimate of 12.76 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll.

Capgemini said it expects revenue growth of 6 percent to 7 percent at constant exchange rates in 2018.

The group also proposed a dividend increase of 10 percent to 1.70 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
