January 31, 2018 / 7:22 AM / in a day

Britain's Capita plans rights issue after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Outsourcing group Capita said it hoped to raise around 700 million pounds ($993 million) through a rights issue and would suspend its dividend after it warned 2018 underlying pretax profit would come in well below forecasts.

Capita said 2018 underlying pretax profit, before significant new contracts and restructuring costs, were expected to be between 270 million pounds and 300 million pounds. According to Thomson Reuters data. Analysts had been expecting 406 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7049 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
