UK outsourcer Capita on course for 2017 profit but signals difficult 2018
December 14, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 2 days ago

UK outsourcer Capita on course for 2017 profit but signals difficult 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita said on Thursday it was on track to hit its full-year profit target but said upcoming work was unlikely to provide an immediate boost as the overhaul of its business continues under its new chief executive.

Capita, which provides IT-based services which help companies to cut costs, said the market for major contracts was still “subdued” and flagged potential problems in its private sector partnerships division.

