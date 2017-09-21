FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CapitaLand Commercial to buy Singapore office tower from BlackRock for $1.55 bln
September 21, 2017 / 5:48 AM / in a month

CapitaLand Commercial to buy Singapore office tower from BlackRock for $1.55 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Commercial Trust said on Thursday it was buying an office tower in Singapore’s financial district for for S$2.1 billion ($1.55 billion) from BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager.

The deal for Asia Square Tower 2 comes a little more than a year after BlackRock sold the larger Tower 1 to the Qatar Investment Authority for $2.5 billion in Singapore's largest office transaction. (reut.rs/2fkbeBb)

$1 = 1.3523 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

