FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 1, 2018 / 3:04 PM / a day ago

South Africa's National Treasury asks regulator to probe Viceroy's conduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s treasury said on Thursday it has asked the Financial Services Board (FSB) to consider launching a market abuse probe into Viceroy Research after its report on Capitec sparked a sell-off in the stock.

The National Treasury also asked the FSB to also alert relevant overseas regulators, such as the Securities and Exchanges Commission in the U.S. and the Financial Conduct Authority in Britain, to consider whether Viceroy is regulated appropriately, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock and Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.