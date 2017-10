Oct 30 (Reuters) - Strayer Education Inc said on Monday it would merge with smaller peer Capella Education Co in an all-stock deal valued at $1.9 billion.

Strayer shareholders will own about 52 percent of the combined company, and Capella shareholders will own about 48 percent, the companies said.

The combined for-profit education company will serve about 80,000 students across the United States. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)