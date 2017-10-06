Car parts maker Magna to create 1,000 jobs in Slovenia -minister

LJUBLJANA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canadian car parts maker Magna will create at least 1,000 jobs in Slovenia in the next five years in an investment worth at least 100 million euros ($117 million), Slovenian Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek told reporters on Friday.

Slovenia granted Magna a construction permit for a paint factory in northeastern Slovenia on Thursday and expects construction to start this month and be completed in a year.

However, Magna told Reuters that it can confirm only the creation of 400 jobs in the initial phase of the project.

“Future phases depend on the first one, on whether we are competitive, whether the customers are satisfied, and only then are we in the position to realise a new phase,” Magna spokesman Rej Husetovic said.

“We would like to stress that, according to our worldwide experience, one working place in Magna creates two to three additional jobs in the region,” he said.

According to the government, which has granted Magna a subsidy of 18.6 million euros, Magna had submitted a plan to potentially invest up to 1.24 billion euros in the country in four investment phases and create up to 6,000 jobs.

If all phases are completed Magna would establish a car plant in Slovenia with capacity of 100,000 to 200,000 cars per year, the government had said.

France’s Renault already has a factory in Slovenia. A number of Slovenian companies produce products for a range of global car makers.