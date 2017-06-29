FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Cara reports mixed results from pain drug trial, shares plunge
June 29, 2017 / 8:36 PM / a month ago

Cara reports mixed results from pain drug trial, shares plunge

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc on Thursday reported mixed results from a pivotal trial testing the drug developer's chronic pain treatment in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee or hip.

Shares of the company fell 21.6 percent to $20 after the bell.

The drug developer was testing three dosages of the drug, CR845, against a placebo.

Two dosages of the drug - 1 mg and 2.5 mg - failed to meet the main goal of reducing pain intensity in patients, while the 5 mg dose exhibited a statistically significant reduction in joint pain, the company said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

