UK's Card Factory to pay special dividend after H1 sales rises
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 26, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 22 days ago

UK's Card Factory to pay special dividend after H1 sales rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - British greeting cards retailer Card Factory Plc said on Tuesday it would pay a special dividend after reporting a 6.1 percent rise in half-year revenue to 179.6 million pounds ($242.2 million).

The retailer, which went public in 2014, said revenue for the six months to July at stores open for more than a year rose 3.1 percent.

The special dividend of 15 pence will be paid on Dec. 15, the company said.

Pretax profit fell 14 percent to 23.2 million pounds hurt by increased costs such the national living wage and a weaker pound.

$1 = 0.7416 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

