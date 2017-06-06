FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 6
#Company News
June 6, 2017 / 4:17 AM / 2 months ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 6

6 Min Read

    Jun 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arwade Infrastructure Ltd             ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       200     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        5       Assigned
Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd              ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        120     Assigned

Spenzzer Craft Pvt Ltd                ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        10      Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anlon Healthcare Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        115     Assigned
Anlon Healthcare Pvt Ltd              LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE B+ /CARE  30      Assigned
                                                         A4
Arwade Infrastructure Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       60      Reaffirmed
Emf Microloans Pool Series X - March  Series A PTC       CARE AA(SO)    111.7   Revised from
2016 (Originator: Equitas Small Finance                                         CARE A-(SO)
Bank Ltd)
Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        195     Assigned
Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd                 LT/ST Bk Fac       -              -       Withdrawn
Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      160     Assigned
Southwinds Project Llp                LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      150     Assigned
Spenzzer Craft Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        73.5    Assigned
Spenzzer Craft Pvt Ltd                LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE B+ /CARE  60      Assigned
                                                         A4
The Jorehaut Group Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      62.5    Assigned
The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      536.6   Placed on
                                                                                credit watch
                                                                                with developing
                                                                                implications
The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd        LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BBB+      1620    Placed on
                                                         /CARE A3+              credit watch
                                                                                with developing
                                                                                implications
Trimurti Cotton Industries            LT Bk Fac          CARE B         69      Assigned
Usha Spincoat Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       293.6   Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
(reduced from Rs. 29.50 CR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

