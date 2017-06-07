FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 7
June 7, 2017 / 4:31 AM / 2 months ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 7

5 Min Read

   Jun 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd     ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        140     Reaffirmed
Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd            ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        90      Assigned
C L R K Extractions & Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30      Assigned
Dkm Agencies Pvt Ltd                  ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        2       Assigned
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd              ST Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Infra And Agri Business Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       80      Reaffirmed
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd     LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      60      Reaffirmed
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd     LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BBB-      50      Reaffirmed
                                                         /CARE A3
Atria Power Corporation Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      150     Assigned
Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       107.4   Assigned
C L R K Extractions & Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       350     Assigned
Canara Robeco Capital Protection      Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs            Assigned
Oriented Fund Series – 10             Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Canara Robeco Capital Protection      Close-Ended        CARE AAAmfs            Assigned
Oriented Fund Series – 9              Capital Protection (SO)
                                      Oriented Fund
Dkm Agencies Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B         83      Assigned
Harsha International                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        250     Assigned
Karnataka Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Bk Fac          CARE AA – (SO) 2000    Assigned
Fund Trust
Mahika Infra Llp                      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB(SO)    2250    Reaffirmed
Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        800     Reaffirmed
Taurus Mutual Fund                    Taurus Liquid Fund CARE BBB- mfs          Withdrawn
The Sandur Manganese And Iron Ore Ltd LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB+      6000    Assigned
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd              LT Bk Fac                                 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

