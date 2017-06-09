CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 9

Jun 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagyoday Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Reaffirmed Goldstar Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 106.3 Reaffirmed Wadhawan Global Hotels And Resorts PvtST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Assigned Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambur Municipality Issuer Rating CARE BB (IS) - Assigned Bhagyoday Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76 Reaffirmed Bhagyoday Agro Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 20 Reaffirmed A4 Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 139.8 Assigned Goldstar Polymers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 70 Assigned A4 Goraya Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Assigned Raviraj Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Assigned Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 755.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.53.61 crore) Shri Arunachaleswarar Tex LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shri Arunachaleswarar Tex ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sonalac Paints And Coatings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Assigned Tiruvannamalai Municipality Issuer Rating CARE B (IS) - Assigned Vellore Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating CARE BB (IS) - Assigned Wadhawan Global Hotels And Resorts PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 620 Reaffirmed Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)