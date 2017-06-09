FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 9
June 9, 2017 / 4:34 AM / 2 months ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 9

5 Min Read

    Jun 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhagyoday Agro Industries             ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        28      Reaffirmed
Goldstar Polymers Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        2.5     Assigned
Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd          ST Bk Fac          CARE A3+       106.3   Reaffirmed
Wadhawan Global Hotels And Resorts PvtST Bk Fac          CARE A3        25      Assigned
Ltd.

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambur Municipality                    Issuer Rating      CARE BB (IS)   -       Assigned
Bhagyoday Agro Industries             LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        76      Reaffirmed
Bhagyoday Agro Industries             LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE B+ /CARE  20      Reaffirmed
                                                         A4
Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       139.8   Assigned
Goldstar Polymers Ltd                 LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE B+ /CARE  70      Assigned
                                                         A4
Goraya Industries                     LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        105     Assigned
Raviraj Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        105     Assigned
Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       755.7   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.53.61 crore)
Shri Arunachaleswarar Tex             LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Shri Arunachaleswarar Tex             ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Sonalac Paints And Coatings Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       95      Assigned
Tiruvannamalai Municipality           Issuer Rating      CARE B (IS)    -       Assigned
Vellore Municipal Corporation         Issuer Rating      CARE BB (IS)   -       Assigned
Wadhawan Global Hotels And Resorts PvtLT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       620     Reaffirmed
Ltd.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

