CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 12

Jun 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31.5 Assigned Neumann Components Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50.9 Assigned Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2 Assigned The Climate Maker (Sales) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank Of FD CARE AAA (FD) 50000 Reaffirmed India enhanced from Rs.3,000 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Cks Medicare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 335 Reaffirmed Graphtech Exim Pvt Ltd LT/ Short -term Bk CARE BB- /A4 155 Assigned Fac Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Proposed Tier II CARE A- 1000 Assigned Bonds (Basel III Compliant) Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) -- Withdrawn Metecno India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Metecno India Pvt Ltd Proposed Long / CARE BB- /A4 160 Assigned Shortterm Bk Fac Neelkanth Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Neumann Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 237.8 Assigned North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA (SO) 973 Reaffirmed reduced from 137.60 Cr Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145 Assigned Saipuram Wind Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 11100 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ) Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds -- 33266 Withdrawn India Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 179500 Reaffirmed India Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD CARE AAA /A1+ 216000 Reaffirmed India enhanced from Rs.21,000 crore The Climate Maker (Sales) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned White Gold Cotton And Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)