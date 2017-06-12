FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 12
#Company News
June 12, 2017 / 3:48 AM / 2 months ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 12

6 Min Read

    Jun 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        31.5    Assigned
Neumann Components Pvt Ltd            ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       50.9    Assigned
Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       2       Assigned
The Climate Maker (Sales)             ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        50      Assigned


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Small Industries Development Bank Of  FD                 CARE AAA (FD)  50000   Reaffirmed
India
enhanced from Rs.3,000 crore

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          --                     Withdrawn
Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd           Bk Fac             --                     Withdrawn
Cks Medicare Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        335     Reaffirmed
Graphtech Exim Pvt Ltd                LT/ Short -term Bk CARE BB- /A4   155     Assigned
                                      Fac
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd                Proposed Tier II   CARE A-        1000    Assigned
                                      Bonds (Basel III
                                      Compliant)
Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac (TL)     --                     Withdrawn
Metecno India Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       90      Assigned
Metecno India Pvt Ltd                 Proposed Long /    CARE BB- /A4   160     Assigned
                                      Shortterm Bk Fac
Neelkanth Enterprise                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        55      Assigned
Neumann Components Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       237.8   Assigned
North Karnataka Expressway Ltd        NCDs (NCDs)        CARE AAA (SO)  973     Reaffirmed
reduced from 137.60 Cr
Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        145     Assigned
Saipuram Wind Energies Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac^         CARE A+ (SO)   11100   Assigned
^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited
(GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ )
Small Industries Development Bank Of  Unsecured Bonds    --             33266   Withdrawn
India
Small Industries Development Bank Of  Unsecured Bonds    CARE AAA       179500  Reaffirmed
India
Small Industries Development Bank Of  CP/ CD             CARE AAA /A1+  216000  Reaffirmed
India
enhanced from Rs.21,000 crore
The Climate Maker (Sales)             LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       30      Assigned
White Gold Cotton And Oil Industries  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       95      Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

