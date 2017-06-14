FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 14
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 14, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 2 months ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 14

6 Min Read

    Jun 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. G. Shares And Securities Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        200     Reaffirmed
Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd        ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        5       Reaffirmed
Deneb & Pollux Tours And Travels Pvt  ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        11.5    Assigned
LTD 
K N Singh Infratech Pvt Ltd           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        32.5    Assigned
Reliance Communications InfrastructureST non fund based  CARE D         11800   Revised from
Ltd                                   Bk Fac                                    CARE A4 (SO)
Southern Power Distribution Company OfST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       11386.8 Assigned
Telangana Ltd

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amp Solar India Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      50      Assigned
Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        234     Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd        LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE B+ /CARE  79.5    Revised from
                                                         A4                     CARE
                                                                                BB-/Reaffirmed
Deneb & Pollux Tours And Travels Pvt  LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      88.5    Assigned
Ltd
Juhi Industries Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        2300    Reaffirmed
K N Singh Infratech Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        31.9    Assigned
Maruti Bulk Packaging                 LT Bk Fac          CARE B         44      Assigned
Maruti Bulk Packaging                 LT/ Short - term   CARE B /CARE A452.5    Assigned
                                      Bk Fac
Mss Infracon Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        550     Assigned
R M Enterprise                        LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        75      Assigned
Rama Construction Company             LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      100     Assigned
Rama Construction Company             LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE BBB-      1700    Assigned
                                                         /CARE A3
Reliance Big Tv Ltd                   LT/ST non fund     CARE D         900     Revised from
                                      based Bk Fac                              CARE BB (SO)
                                                                                /CARE A4
S.M Musthafa                          LT Bk Fac          CARE B         220     Assigned
Sagardeep Alloys Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Southern Power Distribution Company OfLT Bk Fac          CARE BB        7800    Assigned
Telangana Ltd
Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners             LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        150     Assigned
Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        470     Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.