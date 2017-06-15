FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 15
June 15, 2017 / 3:35 AM / 2 months ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 15

5 Min Read

    Jun 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Industries                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        70      Assigned
Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd                  ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        2.5     Assigned
Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing And      ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       50      Assigned
Agencies Pvt Ltd

Precision Mass Products Pvt Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        10      Reaffirmed
Sterling Biotech Ltd                  ST Bk Fac          CARE D         696.8   Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.Toss And Sons (India) Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       150     Assigned
Bharat Industries                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       10      Assigned
Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       140     Assigned
Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing And      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       500     Assigned
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Pmt Machines Ltd                      LT Bk Fac          CARE D         4282.7  Assigned
Precision Mass Products Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        52      Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
Reduced from 5.30 CR
Reliance Industries Ltd               Proposed Non-      CARE AAA /A1+  50000   Assigned
                                      Convertible
                                      Debentures/ CP
Samarttha Trimurti Properties         LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        150     Assigned
Shree Ramanjaneya Hotels Pvt Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        149.1   Assigned
Sterling Biotech Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE D         37680   Assigned
Sterling Oil Resources Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE D         2997.2  Assigned
Sterling Port Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE D         2443.5  Assigned
Sterling Sez & Infrastructure Ltd     LT Bk Fac          CARE D         14349.2 Assigned

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

