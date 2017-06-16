FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 16
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 16, 2017 / 3:57 AM / 2 months ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 16

5 Min Read

    Jun 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
K.C. Printing And Allied Works        ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30      Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 5 CR)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Excel Vehicles Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       570     Assigned
Harikishan Tejmal & Company           LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE B+/       220     Reaffirmed
                                                         CARE A4
Jai Ambey Wire Ex-Im Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        120     Reaffirmed
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE A+(SO)    96      Reaffirmed
(reduced from 10.55 CR)
K.C. Printing And Allied Works        LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        70      Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 5 CR)
Matrix Wind Energy Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       1279.1  Assigned
Ozone Research And Application (India)LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       32.5    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ozone Research And Application (India)LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB-/      40      Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                                  CARE A4
Renuka Poultry Farm                   LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       124.8   Assigned
Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        400     Assigned
Sei Adityashakti Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac^         CARE A+(SO)    660     Assigned
^proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies
Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ )
Sei Phoebus Pvt Ltd                   LT Bk Fac^         CARE A+(SO)    3170    Assigned
Tamogna Enterprises Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        90      Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.