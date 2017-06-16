CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 16

Jun 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- K.C. Printing And Allied Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Excel Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 570 Assigned Harikishan Tejmal & Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 220 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Jai Ambey Wire Ex-Im Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 96 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.55 CR) K.C. Printing And Allied Works LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5 CR) Matrix Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1279.1 Assigned Ozone Research And Application (India)LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ozone Research And Application (India)LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd CARE A4 Renuka Poultry Farm LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 124.8 Assigned Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Sei Adityashakti Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+(SO) 660 Assigned ^proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ) Sei Phoebus Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+(SO) 3170 Assigned Tamogna Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)