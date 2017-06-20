FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 20
June 20, 2017 / 4:19 AM / 2 months ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 20

5 Min Read

    Jun 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ganesha International                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        110     Assigned
Uma Polymers Ltd.                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        430     Reaffirmed
Writers And Publishers                ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        1200    Reaffirmed
enhanced from 90 CR


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ganesha International                 LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        40      Assigned
Hn Indigos Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       55.1    Assigned
Hn Indigos Pvt Ltd                    Bk Fac             CARE BB+ /A4+  194.9   Assigned
Jai Bhawani Industries                LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      100     Assigned
Kommineni Infotech Pvt Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        80      Assigned
Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          --             50      Withdrawn
Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          --             150     Withdrawn
Rajasthan Education Institute & HealthLT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       50.1    Reaffirmed
Society
Royalline Resources Ltd               Bk Fac (fund       CARE BBB /A3   1300    Assigned
                                      based/nonfund
                                      based)
Shree Santkripa Accessories Pvt Ltd   LT Bk Fac          --                     Withdrawn
Shree Santkripa Accessories Pvt Ltd   ST Bk Fac          --                     Withdrawn
Uma Polymers Ltd.                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      864.3   Reaffirmed
enhanced from 64.86 CR
Uma Polymers Ltd.                     Bk Fac             CARE BBB- /A3  130     Assigned

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

