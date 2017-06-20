CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 20

Jun 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganesha International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Uma Polymers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Reaffirmed Writers And Publishers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1200 Reaffirmed enhanced from 90 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganesha International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Hn Indigos Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55.1 Assigned Hn Indigos Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 194.9 Assigned Jai Bhawani Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Kommineni Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd LT Bk Fac -- 50 Withdrawn Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd ST Bk Fac -- 150 Withdrawn Rajasthan Education Institute & HealthLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50.1 Reaffirmed Society Royalline Resources Ltd Bk Fac (fund CARE BBB /A3 1300 Assigned based/nonfund based) Shree Santkripa Accessories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Shree Santkripa Accessories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Uma Polymers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 864.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from 64.86 CR Uma Polymers Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 130 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)