2 months ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 21
June 21, 2017 / 4:11 AM / 2 months ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 21

4 Min Read

    Jun 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jagdambe Power Controls               ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        9.3     Assigned
Shanti Parboiling Industries          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        19.2    Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aryabhatta Tutorials Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        60      Assigned
Jagdambe Power Controls               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       39.3    Assigned
New Tuples Educational Society        LT Bk Fac          CARE B         50.6    Assigned
Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      280     Assigned
Ravindra Kumar Singh                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B         90      Assigned
Shanti Parboiling Industries          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        71.6    Assigned
Shiv Onkar Plasto Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE B         27.3    Assigned
Trimurti Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        110     Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

