CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 22

Jun 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B L Agarwala ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Revised from CARE A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Garg Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Phillips Carbon Black Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *The aggregate of CP and other working capital borrowings should be within the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+(SO) 6000 Reaffirmed S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue^ CARE A1+(SO) 2100 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and revolving DSRA Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+, Stable) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B L Agarwala LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Revised from CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhoruka Classic Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned Chettinad International Coal Terminal LT/ST Bk Fac@ - - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd @The long/short-term bank facility from ICICI Bank backed by corporate guarantee from Chettinad Logistics Private Limited has been withdrawn as the limits have been closed. Chettinad International Coal Terminal LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 800 Assigned Pvt Ltd A2+ Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 19980.9 Revised from CARE A- Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 45000 Revised from A1 CARE A- / CARE A2+ Durgapur Ispat Peoples Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Flexi Plast Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 54 Assigned Garg Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Hinduja Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 150 CR) Hinduja Housing Finance Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1050 Assigned A1+ J.K. Bhansali & Co. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Phillips Carbon Black Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6180 Revised from CARE A Phillips Carbon Black Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 18500 Revised from A1+ CARE A Shri Marutinandan Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 54.1 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3550 Assigned --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------